Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Edge Higher; Crude Oil Tumbles Over 5%

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 30, 2020 6:24am   Comments
Share:
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Edge Higher; Crude Oil Tumbles Over 5%

Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded slightly higher in early pre-market trade. The pending sales index for February is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. ET, while the Dallas Fed manufacturing index for March will be released at 10:30 a.m. ET.

The U.S. is now the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic with the highest number of cases around the world. Total coronavirus cases in the U.S. exceeded 143,000 with around 2,500 deaths. Spain confirmed a total of over 80,100 cases, while Italy reported a total of at least 97,600 confirmed cases and 10,700 deaths. China reported 31 new cases on Sunday.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 11 points to 21,448 while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures traded rose 7.40 points to 2,531.50. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index rose 29.25 points to 7,597.75.

Oil prices traded lower as Brent crude futures fell 6.1% to trade at $26.26 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures fell 5.4% to trade at $20.35 a barrel.

A Peek Into Global Markets

European markets were mostly lower today, with the Spanish Ibex Index falling 1.9%, STOXX Europe 600 Index declining 0.8% and German DAX 30 index dropping 0.1%. The UK's FTSE index was trading lower by 1.5%, while French CAC 40 Index fell 1.2%.

In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei fell 1.57%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index fell 1.33%, China’s Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.90% and India’s BSE Sensex dropped 3.42%.

Broker Recommendation

Analysts at RBC Capital upgraded Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) from Sector Perform to Outperform and lowered the price target from $73 to $67.

Phillips 66 shares fell 0.6% to $52.01 in pre-market trading.

Breaking News

  • President Donald Trump extended coronavirus (COVID-19) social distancing guidelines to April 30 and sees the highest rate of coronavirus-related deaths occurring in two weeks.
  • Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) reported that the U.S. FDA has issued Emergency Use Authorization for a diagnostic test for the COVID-19 that can deliver results within minutes.
  • Luminex Corporation (NASDAQ: LMNX) disclosed that the FDA has issued Emergency Use Authorization for its NxTAG®CoV Extended Panel to detect coronavirus.
  • The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) reported that it is withdrawing FY20 guidance.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (LMNX + ABT)

5 Stocks To Watch For March 30, 2020
Abbott Labs To Launch Point-Of-Care Test That Can Detect Coronavirus Within 5 Minutes
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Milestone Pharma Flunks Late-Stage Study, CytomX Strikes Cancer Drug Collaboration, BARDA Grant For GenMark's COVID-19 Test
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Roche Obtains FDA Emergency Use Authorization For COVID-19 Test, Chembio Appoints New CEO, Inovio Slumps On Earnings
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: A Peek Into The MarketsNews Eurozone Futures Global Pre-Market Outlook Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga