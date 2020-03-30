Mercedes F1 Develops Breathing Aid That Eliminates Need For Ventilators

Mercedes Formula One, along with engineers at University College London and clinicians at University College Hospital London (UCLH), has developed a machine that eliminates the need for ventilators for COVID-19 patients.

What Happened

The Medicines and Healthcare Regulatory Authority, which regulates medical devices in the United Kingdom, has given its approval to the device, which will be delivered to the UCLH and three other hospitals for trials, according to the BBC.

If these trials are successful, up to 1,000 Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) devices could be made with production starting next week.

Andy Cowell, Managing Director of the Daimler AG (OTC: DDAIF) owned Mercedes-AMG High-Performance Powertrains, commented on the support that the Formula One community was extending to the battle against the pandemic, “We have been proud to put our resources at the service of UCL to deliver the CPAP project to the highest standards and in the fastest possible timeframe."

Why It Matters

Medical device development can take years, but University College London engineers reverse-engineered a simple device to produce the ventilator substitute quickly and at scale.

As CPAP machines push an air-oxygen mix into the lungs in a steady flow at high pressure, there is no need to use a face mask, heavy sedation, or to insert a tube into the airway.

CPAP machines are being used in the treatment of COVID-19 in China and Italy. In Italy, over 2,000 patients are currently utilizing such machines.

Price Action

On Friday, Daimler OTC shares closed 7.26% lower at $30.The company’s shares closed 8.06% lower at $30.13 in Frankfurt.