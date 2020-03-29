Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Knicks Owner, Madison Square Garden Founder James Dolan Tests Positive For Coronavirus
Neer Varshney , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 29, 2020 10:03pm   Comments
Share:
Knicks Owner, Madison Square Garden Founder James Dolan Tests Positive For Coronavirus

The Madison Square Garden Company (NYSE: MSG) founder and chairman James Dolan has tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

What Happened

The public relations handle of the New York Knicks, the National Basketball Association team owned by Dolan, announced the development late Saturday on Twitter.

Dolan also owns other sports teams, including the National Hockey League team New York Rangers and Women's NBA team New York Liberty. It's not immediately clear how Dolan was infected. Ten NBA players have been previously confirmed to have COVID-19.

This year's NBA season was suspended on March 11 after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for the coronavirus. Basketball star Kevin Durant, and three of his Brooklyn Nets teammates, also later tested positive for the deadly virus.

The United States is now the world's worst coronavirus pandemic-hit country, with 142,106 confirmed cases, including 2,479 deaths, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

New York, where Dolan is based, is the worst-affected state in the U.S.

Price Action

The Madison Square Garden Company's shares closed nearly 1% higher at $236.58 on Friday.

Photo Credit: Ajay Suresh via Wikimedia.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MSG)

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
Ballmer Reportedly Close To Buying The Forum From MSG, Removing Barrier To New Clippers Arena
8 Stocks To Watch For February 7, 2020
Earnings Scheduled For February 7, 2020
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: coronavirus James Dolan Madison Square Garden New York Knicks.News Sports Management General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga