Volume Decline Spurs Baltimore Terminal To Close For Two Days

The Seagirt Marine Terminal at the Port of Baltimore will be closed Monday and Tuesday.

Ports America Chesapeake operates the Seagirt Marine Terminal, which the Maryland Port Administration said would be closed because of "current declines in international container volumes."

Seagirt handles the port's container business, and Ports America Chesapeake tweeted Tuesday, "Food, goods, medical supplies, and medicine are continuing to come through Seagirt Marine Terminal each day, keeping distribution center inventories strong."

The manufacturing shutdown in China caused by the coronavirus pandemic has negatively impacted ports throughout the country.

The port administration said Baltimore's five other public marine terminals — Dundalk, Fairfield, Masonville, North Locust Point and South Locust Point — continue to operate normally.

Ports America Chesapeake operates Seagirt Marine Terminals under a public-private partnership with the Maryland Port Administration.

The Port of Baltimore handled a record 43.6 million tons of cargo in 2019.