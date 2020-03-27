55 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKYI) shares climbed 269% to $2.02 after the company won a $45 million contract for its biometric software and hardware solutions.
- THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCRD) jumped 72% to $3.4056 after gaining over 17% on Thursday.
- Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ: ASTC) shares gained 37.5% to $4.77 after the company said its BreathTest-1000 lung disease screening device has been 'confirmed to detect lung disease metabolites at parts per billion.'
- BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BBQ) rose 29.2% to $2.7011.
- Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ETON) gained 28.2% to $4.2685 after the company reported the purchase of US marketing rights to pediatric orphan drug Alkindi Sprinkle.
- Battalion Oil Corporation (NYSE: BATL) shares rose 25.1% to $7.02 after surging around 116% on Thursday.
- Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: AHPI) surged 22% to $20.30.
- CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: CTK) gained 19.8% to $6.90.
- Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) gained 19% to $9.38 on continued momentum from recent sessions.
- Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSE: APT) gained 15.7% to $10.81.
- Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIEN) surged 15.2% to $2.66.
- SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ: SDC) rose 14.6% to $5.56 after the company announced it's now producing medical-grade face shields for health care workers amidst the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
- Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE: ACRE) surged 14.6% to $8.31.
- NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAOV) gained 13.5% to $2.78.
- Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE: IVR) rose 12.2% to $4.96 after surging around 67% on Thursday.
- Sutter Rock Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: SSSS) gained 10.8% to $5.45.
- New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ: NYMT) shares rose 10.5% to $2.00 after jumping over 48% on Thursday.
- Exantas Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: XAN) rose 9.3% to $2.8617 after climbing over 36% on Thursday.
- LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: LITB) shares rose 7.1% to $0.8350 after the company disclosed that it is making urgently needed medical supplies worldwide available to support the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.
Losers
- Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ABUS) shares dipped 42.5% to $1.3001. Arbutus Biopharma announced positive preliminary results from a Phase 1a/1b clinical study of its RNAi therapy AB-729 in healthy subjects and two cohorts of chronic hepatitis B subjects on nucleos(t)ide antiviral therapy. The study was meant to determine the most effective dose and dosing interval for use in future Phase 2 combination clinical trials.
- Chanticleer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BURG) fell 35.5% to $0.5099 after gaining around 98% on Thursday.
- Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE: BORR) shares fell 30.7% to $0.52 after rising over 54% on Thursday.
- Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. (NYSE: RRTS) declined 30.5% to $4.8163 after the company announced plans to voluntarily withdraw from NYSE and deregister with the SEC.
- BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: BGCP) dropped 27.3% to $2.3698 after Raymond James downgraded the stock from Strong Buy to Market Perform.
- Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) fell 22% to $12.25.
- Regional Management Corp. (NYSE: RM) shares slipped 21.1% to $13.15.
- Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ: KRNT) fell 20.9% to $23.64 after the company disclosed that it is withdrawing its Q1 guidance. The company projects Q1 revenue to be 35%-45% below the $47 million low end of prior outlook.
- U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ: USAU) dipped 19.3% to $6.86.
- Regis Corporation (NYSE: RGS) dropped 19% to $7.11.
- Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ: HMHC) slipped 19% to $2.2775 after the company announced steps to address the coronavirus.
- Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE: CCL) fell 18.7% to $14.47 after gaining around 15% on Thursday.
- Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: GDEN) fell 18.3% to $6.61. Moody’s downgraded Golden Entertainment’s Corporate Family Ratings from B2 to B3.
- Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ: PLYA) dipped 18.2% to $1.905.
- ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRAY) dropped 17.9% to $2.07.
- The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MIK) dipped 17% to $2.31.
- Flex LNG Ltd. (NYSE: FLNG) fell 17.4% to $4.23 after gaining around 27% on Thursday.
- Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE: CUK) fell 17.3% to $12.31 after rising over 9% on Thursday.
- Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE: EAT) dipped 16.7% to $12.11.
- PBF Energy Inc (NYSE: PBF) fell 15.8% to $6.74.
- Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE: CO) tumbled 15.8% to $2.9967.
- Wayfair Inc. (NYSE: W) fell 15.5% to $46.56.
- BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: BSGM) dropped 15.3% to $5.19.
- Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLMN) shares declined 14.8% to $6.68.
- Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDN) shares declined 14.7% to $3.5650.
- Adient plc (NYSE: ADNT) fell 14.4% to $9.94.
- American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AXL) shares dipped 14% to $3.81.
- Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) fell 13.9% to $9.12.
- Yelp Inc. (NYSE: YELP) shares declined 13.8% to $18.77.
- Constellium SE (NYSE: CSTM) dropped 13.6% to $5.59.
- Penn Virginia Corporation (NASDAQ: PVAC) fell 12% to $3.2050after jumping over 25% on Thursday.
- Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE: SIG) shares fell 10.6% to $8.51. Signet Jewelers shares jumped around 30% on Thursday after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results.
- Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE: AI) fell 9.7% to $3.0701. Arlington Asset Investment determined not to declare a Q1 common stock dividend.
- Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ: GOGL) fell 8.5% to $2.66 after gaining over 7% on Thursday.
- HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE: HDB) fell 8.2% to $37.87 after climbing over 11% on Thursday.
- Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE: BUD) fell 8% to $42.59.
