Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday

On Friday morning, 2 companies achieved new highs for the year.

Noteables:

ECMOHO (NASDAQ: MOHO) was the largest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week high.

The company with the smallest market cap to set a new 52-week high was Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ: APVO).

Over the course of the first half-hour of trading on Friday, the following stocks hit new 52-week highs:

ECMOHO (NASDAQ: MOHO) shares were up 3.1% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $11.51 for a change of up 3.1%.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ: APVO) stock made a new 52-week high of $3.78 Friday.

