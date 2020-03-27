Market Overview

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 27, 2020 10:40am   Comments
On Friday morning, 2 companies achieved new highs for the year.

Noteables:

  • ECMOHO (NASDAQ: MOHO) was the largest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week high.
  • The company with the smallest market cap to set a new 52-week high was Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ: APVO).

Over the course of the first half-hour of trading on Friday, the following stocks hit new 52-week highs:

  • ECMOHO (NASDAQ: MOHO) shares were up 3.1% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $11.51 for a change of up 3.1%.
  • Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ: APVO) stock made a new 52-week high of $3.78 Friday.

Benzinga will continue to update investors on further movements in these equities. Stay tuned.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: 52-Week HighsNews Intraday Update Movers Trading Ideas

