Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
On Friday morning, 2 companies achieved new highs for the year.
Noteables:
- ECMOHO (NASDAQ: MOHO) was the largest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week high.
- The company with the smallest market cap to set a new 52-week high was Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ: APVO).
Over the course of the first half-hour of trading on Friday, the following stocks hit new 52-week highs:
- ECMOHO (NASDAQ: MOHO) shares were up 3.1% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $11.51 for a change of up 3.1%.
- Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ: APVO) stock made a new 52-week high of $3.78 Friday.
Benzinga will continue to update investors on further movements in these equities. Stay tuned.
