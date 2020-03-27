Market Overview

Why VMware's Stock Is Trading Lower Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 27, 2020 10:19am   Comments
VMware (NYSE: VMW) shares are trading lower on Friday, after the company withdrew its fiscal year 2021 guidance.

VMware provides cloud computing and virtualization software and services and is one of the first companies to virtualize the x86 architecture. Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) is a majority shareholder in VMware.

VMware's stock was down 6.71% at $116.28 on Friday. The stock has a 52-week high of $206.80 and a 52-week low of $86.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Guidance Movers Trading Ideas

