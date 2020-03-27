Why VMware's Stock Is Trading Lower Today

VMware (NYSE: VMW) shares are trading lower on Friday, after the company withdrew its fiscal year 2021 guidance.

VMware provides cloud computing and virtualization software and services and is one of the first companies to virtualize the x86 architecture. Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) is a majority shareholder in VMware.

VMware's stock was down 6.71% at $116.28 on Friday. The stock has a 52-week high of $206.80 and a 52-week low of $86.