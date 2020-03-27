Market Overview

Why SmileDirectClub's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 27, 2020 8:59am   Comments
Why SmileDirectClub's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ: SDC) shares were trading higher on Friday, after the company announced it's now producing medical-grade face shields for health care workers amidst the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

SmileDirectClub says it has capacity to print up to 7,500 face shields per day and is accepting orders from healthcare organizations and governmental bodies across the U.S. and in Canada.

The company says St. Luke's Boise Medical Center in Idaho will receive the first shipment of 1,000 shields.

SmileDirectClub shares were up 11.13% at $5.39 in Friday’s pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $21.10 and a 52-week low of $3.70.

SmileDirectClub Expands Walmart Partnership To Canada

SmileDirectClub Launches Oral Care Products for Walmart

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: coronavirus why it's movingNews Health Care Movers Trading Ideas General Best of Benzinga

