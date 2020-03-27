Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why BIO-Key's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 27, 2020 8:43am   Comments
Share:

BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKYI) shares are trading sharply higher on Friday, after the company was awarded a $45 million contract for its biometric software and hardware solutions.

The contract involves building an e-commerce infrastructure across Nigeria to support the creation of employment for 1 million people.

BIO-key International, Inc. is engaged in the development and market of fingerprint biometric technology and related security software solutions.

The microcap's shares are trading up 292.69% at $2.15 in Friday’s pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $2.30 and a 52-week low of 35 cents.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BKYI)

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Trade Or Wait: Different Approaches To A Bear Market
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday
13 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Penny Stocks Contracts Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga