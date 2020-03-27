Why BIO-Key's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKYI) shares are trading sharply higher on Friday, after the company was awarded a $45 million contract for its biometric software and hardware solutions.

The contract involves building an e-commerce infrastructure across Nigeria to support the creation of employment for 1 million people.

BIO-key International, Inc. is engaged in the development and market of fingerprint biometric technology and related security software solutions.

The microcap's shares are trading up 292.69% at $2.15 in Friday’s pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $2.30 and a 52-week low of 35 cents.