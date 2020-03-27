Economic Data Scheduled For Friday
- Data on personal income and consumer spending for February will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.
- The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment for March is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the latest week will be released at 1:00 p.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic is set to speak at 2:00 p.m. ET.
