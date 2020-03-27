90 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE: GPMT) shares jumped 202.7% to close at $6.81 on Thursday. JMP Securities upgraded Granite Point Mortgage from Market Perform to Market Outperform and announced a $10 price target.
- Battalion Oil Corporation (NASDAQ: BATL) gained 115.8% to close at $5.61 after the company reported Q4 results.
- Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE: LADR) rose 92.5% to close at $7.14 after the US Senate passed a $2 trillion stimulus to support the economy amid coronavirus disruption.
- TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE: TRTX) rose 68.6% to close at $5.75 after declining 21% on Wednesday.
- Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE: IVR) shares climbed 66.8% to close at $4.92 after gaining 17% on Wednesday.
- AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE: MITT) rose 62.1% to close at $4.15 after gaining 20% on Wednesday.
- Ready Capital Corporation (NYSE: RC) jumped 61.2% to close at $7.90.
- Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE: RWT) shares gained 60.5% to close at $6.18 after climbing 49% on Wednesday.
- BioSig Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: BSGM) shares jumped 58.4% to close at $6.13.
- Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares surged 56.8% to close at $7.90.
- Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE: CLNC) shares climbed 56.3% to close at $5.47.
- Velocity Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: VEL) gained 54.7% to close at $8.20.
- MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE: MFA) rose 49.1% to close at $1.70 after surging around 217% on Wednesday.
- New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ: NYMT) shares gained 48.4% to close at $1.81 after jumping about 20% on Wednesday. The US Senate passed a $2 trillion stimulus to support the economy amid coronavirus disruption.
- AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVEO) gained 41.5% to close at $4.30.
- New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE: NRZ) surged 39.9% to close at $7.26.
- Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ: XGN) rose 37.4% to close at $17.45 after reporting Q4 results.
- Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE: DX) gained 34.7% to close at $13.19.
- BroadVision, Inc. (NASDAQ: BVSN) surged 33.8% to close at $4.00.
- Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE: ORC) gained 33.3% to close at $3.68.
- Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE: AI) shares rose 33.3% to close at $3.40.
- Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE: KRP) jumped 32.3% to close at $7.08.
- Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE: TGI) gained 31.7% to close at $8.39.
- Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (NYSE: CHMI) rose 31.6% to close at $8.25.
- Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE: CIM) surged 31.3% to close at $12.24.
- Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE: EARN) rose 31.3% to close at $6.42.
- Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE: EVH) climbed 31.3% to close at $5.88.
- Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHC) rose 31% to close at $18.06.
- Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE: CMO) gained 30.8% to close at $4.93.
- ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE: ARR) jumped 30.5% to close at $11.51.
- Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE: YRD) gained 30.2% to close at $4.70 following Q4 results.
- Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: DFIN) surged 30.1% to close at $5.36.
- Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE: AJX) gained 30% to close at $7.50.
- Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE: SIG) rose 29.9% to close at $9.52 after the company reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter.
- Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE: BXMT) rose 29.8% to close at $21.85.
- Braskem S.A. (NYSE: BAK) gained 29.3% to close at $7.81.
- Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCAP) climbed 29% to close at $8.63.
- Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ABR) shares rose 28.1% to close at $6.47.
- Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE: ARI) shares rose 27% to close at $9.42.
- Flex LNG Ltd. (NYSE: FLNG) gained 26.7% to close at $5.12.
- Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MESA) jumped 26.2% to close at $4.09.
- Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE: SCU) gained 26.2% to close at $14.87.
- Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE: ACRE) shares rose 26.1% to close at $7.25.
- Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ: STWD) surged 26.1% to close at $12.91.
- Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE: ESNT) rose 26.1% to close at $31.00.
- Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ: NEWT) shares climbed 26% to close at $16.69.
- MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE: MTG) gained 25.9% to close at $8.26.
- Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (NYSE: WMC) shares rose 25.7% to close at $3.67.
- Pyxus International, Inc. (NYSE: PYX) gained 25.5% to close at $3.49 after the company reported review of strategic alternatives.
- Penn Virginia Corporation (NASDAQ: PVAC) rose 25.5% to close at $3.64.
- ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTN) gained 25.5% to close at $7.78.
- Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCVL) rose 24.9% to close at $24.99 after reporting upbeat Q4 results.
- Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKRX) shares climbed 21.4% to close at $0.74 after gaining 27% on Wednesday.
- Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) climbed 20.8% to close at $14.01.
- Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL) rose 19.5% to close at $5.20.
- Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE: MAIN) gained 19% to close at $23.37.
- Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ: CPTA) rose 18.4% to close at $3.30.
- Service Properties Trust (NYSE: SVC) rose 18% to close at $6.82.
- PlayAGS, Inc. (NYSE: AGS) surged 17% to close at $3.52.
- Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE: NLS) gained 16.8% to close at $2.36.
- BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: BKCC) gained 13.2% to close at $2.49.
- Invitae Corporation (NYSE: NVTA) shares climbed 11.6% to close at $16.34 after surging over 20% on Wednesday.
- Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: PK) climbed 10.8% to close at $9.93.
- Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE) gained 10.4% to close at $0.6656 after gaining 17% on Wednesday.
- Slack Technologies Inc (NYSE: WORK) gained 10.1% to close at $28.48 after the company reported connected users increased from 10.5 million to 12.5 million over a 9-day span.
- Grifols SA – ADR (NYSE: GRFS) rose 9.9% to close at $19.52 after the company announced it has entered into a formal collaboration with the US government to produce a treatment for the Coronavirus.
- Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE: CUK) surged 9.5% to close at $14.88 after rising 13% on Wednesday.
- Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: GAIN) surged 9.2% to close at $8.41.
- Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ: VIOT) gained 8% to close at $5.12 after the company reported Q4 EPS and sales results up from last year. The company also announced a $10 million share buyback.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CAPR) shares fell 29.7% to close at $3.47 on Thursday after rising 15% on Wednesday.
- XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: XSPA) shares dropped 26.6% to close at $0.2343 on Thursday. XpresSpa Group priced its 8.75 million common stock offering for gross proceeds of $1.79 million.
- Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE: SRG) fell 20.8% to close at $8.85.
- Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EVRI) dipped 17.9% to close at $3.58.
- Ascena Retail Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASNA) fell 17.5% to close at $1.70.
- HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ: HYRE) dropped 16.3% to close at $1.69. HyreCar reported a loss for its fourth quarter.
- Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ: ASTC) fell 14.3% to close at $3.47. Astrotech shares jumped 265% on Wednesday after the company announced it is developing its BreathTest 1000 screening instrument for lung diseases including Coronavirus and Pneumonia.
- CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: CTK) tumbled 14% to close at $5.76.
- CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE: CNX) dropped 14% to close at $5.05.
- Happiness Biotech Group Limited (NASDAQ: HAPP) shares declined 13.3% to close at $3.07.
- Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE: PLT) fell 13% to close at $10.22.
- Biocept Inc (NASDAQ: BIOC) shares fell 12.5% to close at $ 0.3063 after reporting Q4 results.
- Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGLB) shares tumbled 11.9% to close at $ 2.53. Sigma Labs reported Q4 results on Wednesday.
- Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: APRE) fell 11.5% to close at $31.86 following Q4 results.
- Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE: SBSW) tumbled 11.1% to close at $5.60.
- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) fell 10.8% to close at $105.05.
- Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE: HLX) dipped 10.8% to close at $1.91.
- AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE: AMN) dropped 10.7% to close at $ 53.73.
- Akers Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKER) fell 10.1% to close at $ 2.14.
- Carvana Co. (NYSE: CVNA) fell 9.5% to close at $ 56.55 after surging over 22% on Wednesday.
- Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCRN) shares fell 8.8% to close at $ 7.44.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Movers From YesterdayNews Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas