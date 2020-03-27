Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Tesla To Reduce 75% Of All On-Site Staff At Nevada Gigafactory Due To Pandemic
Neer Varshney , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 27, 2020 6:58am   Comments
Share:
Tesla To Reduce 75% Of All On-Site Staff At Nevada Gigafactory Due To Pandemic

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) is cutting three-fourth of its on-site staff at the Nevada gigafactory due to the impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in the country.

What Happened

Austin Osborne, manager for the Storey County, where the Tesla manufacturing plant is located, gave the update in a statement late Thursday.

"Tesla has informed us that the Gigafactory in Storey County is reducing on-site staff by roughly 75% in the coming days," Osborne said, as earlier reported by Reuters.

The county manager added that all companies at the Tahoe Reno Industrial Center (TRIC) "are taking the COVID-19 matter seriously."
"Checking employee temperatures, creating central access, allowing remote work, maintaining workstation distance, and others are occurring," Osborne added.

More details weren't immediately available, including the number of workers affected by the decision. It's also not clear how long the reduction will last, or if the workers will continue to receive pay and benefits.

Why It Matters

Tesla's battery supplier Panasonic Corporation (OTC: PCRFY), had last week announced that it would suspend operations at the Nevada plant.

As reported by the Reno Gazette-Journal, the company said it would ask all 3,500 of its workers to stay at home for at least the next two weeks.

Tesla earlier this month shut down production at its Fremont and New York factories as authorities asked non-essential businesses to halt operations to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The company has instead suggested that it will make ventilators at the factories for critically-ill patients who require oxygen support.

Price Action

Tesla's shares closed 2.06% lower at $528.16 on Thursday. The shares traded further 0.22% lower at $527 in the after-hours session.

Photo Credit: Public domain photo via Wikimedia.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA + PCRFY)

1,000 Google Employees Volunteer To Help Expand Sister Company's Coronavirus Testing Program
Trump Lashes Out At Washington, Michigan Governors For Pandemic Response: 'We Don't Like To See The Complaints'
Tesla's Long-Term Prospects Remain Positive While Automakers Turn To Ventilators
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Down, Jobless Claims Data In Focus
Tesla To Reopen New York Gigafactory To Make Ventilators For COVID-19 Patients
Elon Musk's SpaceX Makes And Donates Face Shields, Protective Suits, Sanitizer For COVID-19 Healthcare Workers
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: coronavirus Elon Musk GigafactoryNews Management Tech Media General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga