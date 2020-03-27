Market Overview

WWE's Wrestlemania 36 Takes Another Blow, Could Be Without Top Star Roman Reigns
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 27, 2020 7:17am   Comments
Roman Reigns will not be taking part in World Wrestling Entertainment Inc.’s (NYSE: WWE) WrestleMania 36 championship match against the legendary Goldberg due to COVID-19 concerns. 

What Happened

WWE superstar Roman Reigns has headlined four different Wrestelmanias, but is not going to make an appearance at this year’s championship.

Pro Wrestling Sheet said Reigns is not comfortable participating in any Performance Center shows, as he is immunocompromised, having previously battled leukemia. He does not want to jeopardize his health.

Why It Matters

Reigns will be replaced by another as yet unnamed wrestler in the match against Goldberg.

WrestleMania is set to air on April 4 and 5 on the WWE Network and on pay-per-view. The two-night event will be hosted by Rob Gronkowski, a former football tight end and Fox Sports football analyst.

WrestleMania 36 was originally scheduled to take place in the 65,000-seat Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida, but will now take place without an audience due to the viral pandemic.

Last year’s WrestleMania 35 held at the Metlife Stadium in New Jersey generated $16.9 million.

WWE shares closed Thursday's session 1.66% higher at $34.95.

Photo credit: InFlamester20, from Wikimedia Commons

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

