Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Slack To Integrate With Microsoft Teams For Cross-Platform Calls
Neer Varshney , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 26, 2020 10:48pm   Comments
Share:
Slack To Integrate With Microsoft Teams For Cross-Platform Calls

Slack Technologies Inc. (NYSE: WORK) is integrating with competitor Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) Teams to let users make cross-platform calls.

What Happened

"We're working on Teams integrations for calling features," the workplace communications company's chief executive officer Stewart Butterfield told RBC analyst Alex Zukin on a call, as reported by CNBC.

The feature would allow Slack users to be able to directly call users of Teams, without needing to leave its platform.

It's not immediately clear when the integration will happen.

Slack already has other Microsoft products integrated with its platform, including Outlook, OneDrive, and SharePoint, as noted earlier by CNBC.

The move comes as the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak has caused a remote work boom.

The demand for telecommunication services has increased, including for other companies like Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) and Cisco Systems Inc.'s (NASDAQ: CSCO) Webex.

Slack's simultaneously connected users jumped 20% between March 16 and March 25 at 12.5 million. Microsoft earlier reported that Teams added 12 million daily active users between March 11 and March 18.

Teams was launched two years after Slack in 2016 but has overtaken it in terms of daily active users, especially due to its popularity with big firms, as a CNBC survey found last year.

Price Action

Slack's shares closed 10.05% higher at $28.48 on Thursday and added another 0.56% at $28.64 in the after-hours session.

Microsoft stock closed 6.26% higher at $156.11 per share. The shares traded slightly lower at $155.69 in the after-hours session.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CSCO + MSFT)

Coronavirus Outbreak Live Updates: Keep Up With The Latest Headlines
Slack Usage Jumps 20% As Workers Log On From Home During Coronavirus Pandemic
Pentagon Decided To Re-Evaluate The JEDI Contract And Amazon Is Not Giving Up
COVID-19 Crisis Could Make Big Tech Even Stronger
Airline Shares Jump As Stimulus Agreement Offers Relief, While Nike Up On Earnings
Opening Economy Irresponsible, Cannot 'Ignore That Pile Of Bodies Over In The Corner,' Bill Gates Criticizes Trump
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Bill Gates CNBC Microsoft remote workingNews Tech Media General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga