Unemployment, Bailouts And Headlines – Coronavirus Freight Market Update (With Video)
FreightWaves  
March 26, 2020 6:03pm   Comments
On today's Coronavirus Freight Market Update, we run through the headlines, break down what's going on with unemployment and have a special interview with FreightWaves Founder and CEO, Craig Fuller.

This is a live interactive event, viewers are encouraged to comment and call-in during broadcasts Tuesdays and Thursdays at 12PM ET on FreightWaves LinkedinFacebook, and YouTube channels.

Posted-In: coronavirus Covid-19 FreightwavesNews Markets Media

