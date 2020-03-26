8 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- Vir Biotechnology (NYSE: VIR) shares are trading higher after the company reported Q4 EPS of $(0.71), up from $(3.05) year-over-year.
- One Stop Systems (NYSE: OSS) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- Sportsman's Warehouse (NASDAQ: SPWH) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- GameStop (NYSE: GME) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS results.
- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
- iBio (NASDAQ: IBIO) shares are trading higher after the company announced it signed a second statement of work under which the company will help AzarGen Biotechnologies develop its rituximab biosimilar.
- The Gap (NYSE: GPS) shares are trading higher after the company announced precautionary actions in an effort to strengthen its financial flexibility in response to the coronavirus outbreak.
Losers
- NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE: NBY) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS results.
