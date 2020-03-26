Market Overview

8 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session

Tyree Gorges , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 26, 2020 4:44pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Vir Biotechnology (NYSE: VIR) shares are trading higher after the company reported Q4 EPS of $(0.71), up from $(3.05) year-over-year.
  • One Stop Systems (NYSE: OSS) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
  • Sportsman's Warehouse (NASDAQ: SPWH) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
  • GameStop (NYSE: GME) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS results.
  • KB Home (NYSE: KBH) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
  • iBio (NASDAQ: IBIO) shares are trading higher after the company announced it signed a second statement of work under which the company will help AzarGen Biotechnologies develop its rituximab biosimilar.
  • The Gap (NYSE: GPS) shares are trading higher after the company announced precautionary actions in an effort to strengthen its financial flexibility in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Losers

  • NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE: NBY) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS results.

Posted-In: News After-Hours Center Movers Trading Ideas

