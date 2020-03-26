Evil Geniuses Partner With US Navy To Produce CS:GO Series

The Evil Geniuses (EG) "Counter-Strike: Global Offensive" team is partnering up with the United States Navy.

The partnership deal will help the team produce a six-episode series about developing the first CS:GO team for America's Navy. The series will place the spotlight on the Navy's first esports team, Goats and Glory. The new roster has been getting trained by EG's competitive CS:GO team.

"As one of the industry's founding and most storied teams, EG has a legacy of excellence, teamwork, and discipline—values we are proud to share with the Navy," said Evil Geniuses CEO Nicole LaPointe Jameson. "We are humbled to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with this incredible institution, and we can't wait to show our fans what comes next."

The U.S. Navy has been actively seeking partnerships with some of the biggest names in esports. These partnerships include Amazon's (AMZN) streaming platform Twitch, ESL, and DBLTAP. This comes as a way to connect and engage with a younger demographic.

Rear Admiral Brendan McLane said, "Like the Navy, esports is a competitive environment that requires loyalty, teamwork, effective communication under pressure, and a strong commitment to continual improvement. By aligning with unique gamers, streamers, and leaders in the popular esports space, the Navy will improve relatability with prospective Sailors and be able to better share sea stories about Navy life."

The campaign kicked off at DreamHack Anaheim, where the Navy was the presenting sponsor of the BYOC (Bring Your Own Computer) activation space. At the event, the Navy's esports team challenged attendees to different games.

The Navy isn't the first military branch to jump into esports. Recently, Activision's (NASDAQ: ATVI) Call of Duty League partnered with the U.S. Army for its opening season. This is the perfect way to advertise and obtain a direct response from the Gen-Z demographic as each branch continues to pursue recruitment.