Why Henry Schein's Stock Traded Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 26, 2020 4:55pm   Comments
Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ: HSIC) shares trading higher on Thursday, after the company announced the availability of its Standard Q coronavirus test.

The antibody rapid blood test, known as Standard Q COVID-19 IgM/IgG rapid test delivers results within 15 minutes from a pinprick with no instrumentation required.

Henry Schein is an American distributor of healthcare products and services with a presence in 32 countries.

Henry Schein shares were trading up 7% at $53.56 on Thursday. The stock has a 52-week range between $73.99 and $41.85.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Movers Trading Ideas

