Why Tronox Is Trading Higher Today
Tronox Holdings (NYSE: TROX) shares were trading higher on Thursday after the company issued first-quarter sales and EPS guidance above analyst estimates.
The company sees first-quarter sales at $700-$730 million versus the $697 million estimate, as well as adjusted EBITDA at $160-$170 million and adjusted EPS 10-18 cents versus the 7 cents estimate.
Tronox Holdings is a chemical company involved in the titanium products industry.
Shares were trading up 10.59% at $6.16 on Thursday. The stock has a 52-week range between $15.50 and $4.29.
