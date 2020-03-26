Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Tronox Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 26, 2020 11:42am   Comments
Share:

Tronox Holdings (NYSE: TROX) shares were trading higher on Thursday after the company issued first-quarter sales and EPS guidance above analyst estimates.

The company sees first-quarter sales at $700-$730 million versus the $697 million estimate, as well as adjusted EBITDA at $160-$170 million and adjusted EPS 10-18 cents versus the 7 cents estimate.

Tronox Holdings is a chemical company involved in the titanium products industry.

Shares were trading up 10.59% at $6.16 on Thursday. The stock has a 52-week range between $15.50 and $4.29.

Related Links:

Why Beyond Meat's Stock is Trading Lower Today

Pandemic Leads Caterpillar To Withdraw 2020 Guidance

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TROX)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
80 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Earnings Scheduled For February 25, 2020
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Guidance Movers Trading Ideas

Need corporate guidance data?
Click here to see licensing options.
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga