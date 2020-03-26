Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday
This morning, 1 company reached new 52-week highs.
Over the course of the first half-hour of trading on Thursday, the following stocks hit new 52-week highs:
- BroadVision (NASDAQ: BVSN) shares set a new yearly high of $4.22 this morning. The stock was up 29.43% on the session.
