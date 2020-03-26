Market Overview

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 26, 2020 11:10am   Comments
This morning, 1 company reached new 52-week highs.

Over the course of the first half-hour of trading on Thursday, the following stocks hit new 52-week highs:

  • BroadVision (NASDAQ: BVSN) shares set a new yearly high of $4.22 this morning. The stock was up 29.43% on the session.

