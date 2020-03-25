Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Elon Musk's SpaceX Makes And Donates Face Shields, Protective Suits, Sanitizer For COVID-19 Healthcare Workers
Neer Varshney , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 25, 2020 11:54pm   Comments
Share:
Elon Musk's SpaceX Makes And Donates Face Shields, Protective Suits, Sanitizer For COVID-19 Healthcare Workers

The Space Exploration Company, better known as SpaceX, is making and distributing protective gear for healthcare workers fighting the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, CNBC reported Wednesday.

What Happened

The Elon Musk-led company told employees in an internal memo that it made and donated 75 face shields to Cedars-Sinai Health Center near its headquarters in Los Angeles earlier this week, according to CNBC.

SpaceX also donated 100 Tyvek suits to the healthcare workers dealing with the coronavirus cases at the hospital.

The Hawthorne-based company plans to step up efforts in producing and distributing hand sanitizer that "complies with CDC guidelines and is effective at killing the COVID-19 coronavirus," CNBC noted.

Why It Matters

The news comes as a SpaceX employee tested positive for the coronavirus earlier this week. The company has been producing hand sanitizers and distributing other protective equipment to ease employee fears over catching the virus.

SpaceX is allowed to function normally despite shelter-in-place orders as it is a defense contractor, which is seen as an essential service.

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA), the other company led by Musk, has also been making ventilators for patients who fall critically-ill from COVID-19 and require hospitalization.

California Governor Gavin Newsom said Monday that Tesla already delivered 1,000 ventilators it promised to the state.
Musk has frequently downplayed the severity of the pandemic. The billionaire entrepreneur said the "coronavirus panic is dumb," later adding that the risks from the panic remained worse than from the pandemic itself.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA)

Auto Manufacturers Enter A New Field As They Are About To Start Producing Medical Equipment
Tesla, Wayfair And Other Profitable Short Trades Could Get A Short Covering Boost
120 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
SpaceX Worker Tests Positive For COVID-19, Some Employees Sent Home
75 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Argus Downgrades Tesla On Coronavirus Impact, Slashes 2020 Delivery Forecast By 19%
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CNBC coronavirus Elon MuskNews Health Care Tech Media General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga