6 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Session

Tyree Gorges , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 25, 2020 4:52pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Micron (NYSE: MU) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
  • Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: JAZZ) shares are trading higher after the company announced FDA acceptance of its New Drug Application for JZP-258.
  • RAVE Restaurants (NASDAQ: RAVE) shares are trading higher after the company's Pizza Inn launched Contactless Buffet To Go for carryout and delivery.
  • Biocept (NASDAQ: BIOC) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales results.

Losers

  • Novus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NVUS) shares are trading lower after the company registered for a common stock offering of roughly 7.24 million shares.
  • Two Harbors (NYSE: TWO) shares are trading lower after the company reported it sold substantially all of its portfolio of non-agency securities.

Posted-In: News After-Hours Center Movers Trading Ideas

