When To Hold 'Em And When To Fold 'Em In Freight Sales (With Video)

On today's episode, Dooner and Hill are talking about knowing when to push forward with a deal and when to back off. If you're getting ghosted, is it time to let go of the ghost? Are you talking to a coach or a champion? Does your prospect understand the value you're presenting? They'll discuss strategies for pushing a deal forward, tabling a deal, and how to bow out gracefully.

Plus, listener feedback, advice, and community building!

