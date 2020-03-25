Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

When To Hold 'Em And When To Fold 'Em In Freight Sales (With Video)
FreightWaves  
March 25, 2020 4:44pm   Comments
Share:
When To Hold 'Em And When To Fold 'Em In Freight Sales With Video

On today's episode, Dooner and Hill are talking about knowing when to push forward with a deal and when to back off. If you're getting ghosted, is it time to let go of the ghost? Are you talking to a coach or a champion? Does your prospect understand the value you're presenting? They'll discuss strategies for pushing a deal forward, tabling a deal, and how to bow out gracefully. 

Plus, listener feedback, advice, and community building!

Apple Podcasts
Spotify
Stitcher
Watch the video
Networking list

Originally posted here...

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: freight sales FreightwavesNews Markets Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga