Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday
On Wednesday, 3 companies achieved new highs for the year.
Points of Interest:
- Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: RARX) was the largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high.
- The smallest company by market cap to hit a new 52-week high was Astrotech (NASDAQ: ASTC).
- U.S. Gold (NASDAQ: USAU) was the largest loser of the group, with shares hitting a new 52-week high but then plummeting 3.38% afterwards.
During the trading on Wednesday, the following stocks broke to new 52-week highs:
- Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: RARX) shares broke to $47.76 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.38%.
- U.S. Gold (NASDAQ: USAU) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $12.74. Shares traded up 35.41%.
- Astrotech (NASDAQ: ASTC) stock hit a yearly high price of $7.75. The stock was up 310.81% for the day.
Should these stocks see further movement, Benzinga will be the first to update traders. Stay tuned.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: 52-Week HighsNews Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas