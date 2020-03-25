Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Freight Futures Daily Curve: 3/25
FreightWaves  
March 25, 2020 3:12pm   Comments
Share:
Freight Futures Daily Curve: 3/25

Freight Futures data to watch today:East Region 

Trucking Freight Futures ended Tuesday's session mostly higher as the spot National contract (FUT.VNU202003) settled up 0.2% to $1.367/mile.The East regional contract (FUT.VEU202003) finished 0.4% higher to $1.542 while both the West regional (FUT.VWU202003) and the South regional (FUT.VSU202003) contracts ended the day unchanged at $1.378 and $1.179, respectively.

Leading the market higher was the East, where all three lane contracts each posted gains. The PHL to CHI contract (FUT.VPC202003) added nearly 1% to Tuesday to settle at $1.039. The CHI to ATL contract (FUT.VCA202003) and the ATL to PHL contract (FUT.VAP202003) each rose 0.3% to close at $1.771 and $1.818, respectively. In the West, the LAX to SEA contract (FUT.VLS202003) finished unchanged at $1.845 as did the SEA to LAX contract (FUT.VSL202003), which remained at $0.911. It was a mixed bag in the South as a 0.46% rise in the DAL to LAX contract (FUT.VDL202003) to $1.081 was offset by a 0.4% drop in the LAX to DAL contract (FUT.VLD202003), which settled at $1.277.

SONAR Tickers: FUT.VEU202003, FUT.VCA202003, FUT.VAP202003, FUT.VPC202003

Originally posted here...

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: freight futures FreightwavesNews Futures Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga