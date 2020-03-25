Freight Futures Daily Curve: 3/25

Freight Futures data to watch today:East Region

Trucking Freight Futures ended Tuesday's session mostly higher as the spot National contract (FUT.VNU202003) settled up 0.2% to $1.367/mile.The East regional contract (FUT.VEU202003) finished 0.4% higher to $1.542 while both the West regional (FUT.VWU202003) and the South regional (FUT.VSU202003) contracts ended the day unchanged at $1.378 and $1.179, respectively.

Leading the market higher was the East, where all three lane contracts each posted gains. The PHL to CHI contract (FUT.VPC202003) added nearly 1% to Tuesday to settle at $1.039. The CHI to ATL contract (FUT.VCA202003) and the ATL to PHL contract (FUT.VAP202003) each rose 0.3% to close at $1.771 and $1.818, respectively. In the West, the LAX to SEA contract (FUT.VLS202003) finished unchanged at $1.845 as did the SEA to LAX contract (FUT.VSL202003), which remained at $0.911. It was a mixed bag in the South as a 0.46% rise in the DAL to LAX contract (FUT.VDL202003) to $1.081 was offset by a 0.4% drop in the LAX to DAL contract (FUT.VLD202003), which settled at $1.277.

SONAR Tickers: FUT.VEU202003, FUT.VCA202003, FUT.VAP202003, FUT.VPC202003