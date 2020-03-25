Why Boxlight's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Boxlight Corp (NASDAQ: BOXL) shares are trading higher on Wednesday, after the company reported a national distribution deal with D&H Distribution.

The move could also potentially related to market strength after the government reached a $2 trillion stimulus deal aimed at supporting the economy.

Boxlight is an educational technology development company and offers interactive educational products which consist of software, classroom technologies, professional development and support services. The company is headquartered in Lawrenceville, Georgia.

Boxlight shares were trading up 67.55% at 66 cents on Wednesday. The stock has a 52-week range between $4.56 and 33 cents.