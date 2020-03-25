Why Charles Schwab's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Charles Schwab (NYSE: SCHW) shares are trading higher on Wednesday after receiving an upgrade.

Citigroup analyst William Katz upgraded the company's stock from Neutral to Buy and lowered the price target from $40 to $37.

See Also: Charles Schwab Review

Through its subsidiaries, Charles Schwab engages in securities brokerage, banking and related financial services.

Charles Schwab shares traded up 2.54% to $31.50 in Wednesday’s pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $51.64 and a 52-week low of $28.