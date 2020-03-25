Market Overview

Why Charles Schwab's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 25, 2020 8:18am   Comments
Charles Schwab (NYSE: SCHW) shares are trading higher on Wednesday after receiving an upgrade.

Citigroup analyst William Katz upgraded the company's stock from Neutral to Buy and lowered the price target from $40 to $37.

Through its subsidiaries, Charles Schwab engages in securities brokerage, banking and related financial services.

Charles Schwab shares traded up 2.54% to $31.50 in Wednesday’s pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $51.64 and a 52-week low of $28.

Latest Ratings for SCHW

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2020CitigroupUpgradesNeutralBuy
Mar 2020B of A SecuritiesUpgradesNeutralBuy
Mar 2020Deutsche BankMaintainsHold

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Upgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings

