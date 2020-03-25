Why Charles Schwab's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Charles Schwab (NYSE: SCHW) shares are trading higher on Wednesday after receiving an upgrade.
Citigroup analyst William Katz upgraded the company's stock from Neutral to Buy and lowered the price target from $40 to $37.
Through its subsidiaries, Charles Schwab engages in securities brokerage, banking and related financial services.
Charles Schwab shares traded up 2.54% to $31.50 in Wednesday’s pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $51.64 and a 52-week low of $28.
Latest Ratings for SCHW
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Mar 2020
|Citigroup
|Upgrades
|Neutral
|Buy
|Mar 2020
|B of A Securities
|Upgrades
|Neutral
|Buy
|Mar 2020
|Deutsche Bank
|Maintains
|Hold
