Prince Charles Tests Positive For Coronavirus, Remains In Good Health

Britain’s Prince Charles, the Prince of Wales, tested positive for the coronavirus on Wednesday.

In a statement Clarence House announced Prince Charles has tested positive for novel coronavirus. Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, has also been tested but does not have the virus.

The couple are now self-isolating. It's reported his last public engagement was on March 12.

According to the statement, the 71-year-old prince, "had been displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual."

Prince Charles is second in line to the British throne as the eldest son of Elizabeth II.

Photo credit: Dan Marsh, Flickr