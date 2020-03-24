Unemployment And Economic Impacts Of A Pandemic: Coronavirus Freight Market Update (with video)

On today's Coronavirus Freight Market Update, Michael Vincent and Tim Dooner will be talking about what some companies are doing to help the fight against the coronavirus, Andrew Cox has deep dive numbers on unemployment, Anthony Smith covers the economic impacts, and Kevin Hill rounds us out with the latest industry news.

