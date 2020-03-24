5 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session
- AAR (NYSE: AIR) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
- Nike (NYSE: NKE) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
- Aircastle Limited (NYSE: AYR) shares are trading higher after the company announced the receipt of the final regulatory approval related to a pending merger.
- OpGen (NASDAQ: OPGN) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ: TTOO) shares are trading higher after the company announced a worldwide licensing agreement to support the development of a rapid COVID-19 test developed by Hackensack Meridian Health.
