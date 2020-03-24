75 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: THMO) shares jumped 88% to $4.34 after the company reported year-end 2019 results and issued corporate update.
- U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ: USAU) shares rose 85% to $6.14. U.S. Gold reported updated Copper King economics showing NPV of $321.6 million and IRR of 52%.
- Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ: JFIN) shares jumped 61.1% to $4.88 after surging over 55% on Monday.
- Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: GDEN) rose 52.2% to $6.50.
- Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAY) shares surged 51.1% to $15.05 after climbing over 28% on Monday.
- Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ: GPP) rose 50.4% to $5.46.
- Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: HOV) gained 49.4% to $10.32.
- Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) rose 47.8% to $14.29.
- Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: PENN) gained 44.2% to $14.13 after gaining over 24% on Monday.
- Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERI) rose 40.1% to $14.63.
- Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVE) shares gained 39% to $13.60.
- Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE: SCM) rose 37.1% to $7.10.
- L Brands, Inc. (NYSE: LB) shares jumped 36.6% to $12.52.
- The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHEF) rose 37.1% to $9.21.
- Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDN) shares jumped 36.4% to $3.75.
- DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE: DRH) rose 35.4% to $6.08.
- Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE: RCL) shares climbed 35.5% to $38.19.
- MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) rose 34.7% to $12.32.
- Wayfair Inc. (NYSE: W) shares jumped 34.5% to $40.94.
- Constellium SE (NYSE: CSTM) shares surged 32.5% to $5.67.
- Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RUTH) rose 31% to $5.79.
- BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ: BJRI) surged 30.4% to $12.49.
- Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HTZ) gained 30% to $8.55 after climbing 28% on Monday.
- Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) rose 29.5% to $16.78 after climbing over 15% on Monday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Virgin Galactic from Equal-Weight to Overweight and lowered the price target from $30 to $24.
- International Game Technology PLC (NYSE: IGT) surged 29% to $5.80.
- Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE: EAT) rose 28.6% to $13.66.
- Hudson Ltd. (NYSE: HUD) gained 28% to $4.90.
- Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PASG) gained 27.8% to $15.41.
- Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ: ALGT) surged 27.8% to $91.65.
- Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) shares rose 27.3% to $13.70 after the company announced its NanoFlu influenza vaccine candidate met its primary endpoints in a Phase 3 clinical trial.
- Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL) gained 27.1% to $19.61.
- Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE: FUN) surged 27.1% to $23.44.
- Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAR) gained 27% to $17.02.
- Chuy's Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHUY) shares rose 26.5% to $10.51.
- Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE: CCL) gained 25.2% to $15.04.
- CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSP) stock climbed 25% to $3.00 after declining over 5% on Monday.
- JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ: JBLU) gained 23.8% to $8.49.
- The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLCE) shares surged 23.6% to $21.26.
- Alcoa Corporation (NYSE: AA) shares jumped 23.5% to $7.00. B. Riley FBR downgraded Alcoa from Buy to Neutral and lowered the price target from $21 to $7.
- Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: Z) shares rose 23.4% to $38.52.
- Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE: DRI) rose 23% to $50.45.
- American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) climbed 22.6% to $12.57.
- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE: TOL) gained 22.4% to $16.90.
- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) gained 22% to $13.84.
- Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE: GNW) climbed 21% to $3.6050 after the company announced the New York regulator has reapproved the proposed acquisition of control by Oceanwide for Genworth's New York-Domiciled insurance company.
- Prudential plc (NYSE: PUK) shares rose 20.3% to $21.90.
- Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSE: SVM) rose 19.3% to $3.8650 after jumping more than 33% on Monday.
- Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE: GSAT) gained 18.4% to $0.3050 after announcing 3GPP (Third Generation Partnership Project) approval of Band 53 as a 5G band.
- Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) rose 17.1% to $508.58. Tesla has already delivered 1,000 ventilators to aid in the fight against novel coronavirus outbreak, California Governor Gavin Newsom said in his address late Monday. UBS upgraded Tesla from Sell to Neutral.
- Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) rose 17% to $4.6899 after declining over 7% on Monday. UBS downgraded Ford Motor from Buy to Neutral and lowered the price target from $13 to $4.3.
- Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ: IPHA) rose 16.4% to $5.01 after surging over 9% on Monday.
- First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) rose 16% to $6.94 after surging around 9% on Monday.
- NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) rose 15.8% to $245.99. Needham upgraded NVIDIA from Hold to Buy.
- BP p.l.c. (NYSE: BP) shares rose 14.8% to $20.75 after gaining around 5% on Monday.
- General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) rose 14% to $20.07.
- Renewable Energy Group, Inc.(NASDAQ: REGI) gained 11.2% to $20.93 after declining around 5% on Monday.
- Sasol Limited (NYSE: SSL) rose 10.5% to $1.48 after dropping around 17% on Monday.
- Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) rose 8.2% to $242.68.
- Coca-Cola Co (NYSE: KO) rose 7.1% to $40.22. HSBC upgraded Coca-Cola from Hold to Buy.
- Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) rose 6.7% to $145.05.
Losers
- Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: MIST) shares dipped 82.5% to $2.4499 after the company said the Phase 3 study dubbed NODE-301 that evaluated its investigational therapy etripamil nasal spray for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia, or SVT, did not achieve its primary endpoint of time to conversion of SVT to sinus rhythm compared to placebo over the five-hour period following the study drug administration. Piper Sandler downgraded Milestone Pharmaceuticals from Overweight to Neutral.
- Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: BXRX) fell 45% to $2.4001 after the company reported pricing of public offering of common stock and warrants.
- Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE: IVR) fell 42.3% to $3.0750.
- ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PIXY) shares dropped 23.6% to $5.12.
- Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: AHPI) shares declined 21.8% to $13.59.
- Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE: RWT) dropped 21.2% to $3.34.
- Velocity Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VEL) fell 18.6% to $3.90.
- Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRA) shares fell 18% to $7.22 after surging 23% on Monday.
- Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: APRN) dropped 17% to $10.18.
- Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOTH) fell 16.8% to $3.11 after surging over 35% on Monday. Hoth Therapeutics announced a proposed common stock offering.
- Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLPH) dipped 16.7% to $10.10.
- Trxade Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MEDS) fell 14% to $5.87.
- Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEMI) dropped 14% to $3.44.
- Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIR) tumbled 12.2% to $32.16.
- Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) fell 11.5% to $141.19 after surging 22.2% on Monday.
