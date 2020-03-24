Why Live Nation's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) shares are trading higher after the stock received an upgrade.
Citigroup analyst Jason Bazinet upgraded Live Nation's stock from Sell to Neutral and lowered the price target from $63 to $35.
See Also: The Concert Business Is About To Go Silent From Coronavirus
Live Nation is an American events promoter and venue operator. The company was formed in 1996 by Robert Sillerman as SFX Entertainment. Its business was built around consolidating concert promoters into a national company.
Live Nation Entertainment shares were trading up 15.43% at $43.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $76.60 and a 52-week low of $21.70.
Latest Ratings for LYV
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Mar 2020
|Citigroup
|Upgrades
|Sell
|Neutral
|Feb 2020
|CFRA
|Upgrades
|Hold
|Buy
|Nov 2019
|Evercore ISI Group
|Upgrades
|In-Line
|Outperform
View More Analyst Ratings for LYV
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: why it's movingNews Upgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga