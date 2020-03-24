Market Overview

Why Live Nation's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 24, 2020 12:02pm   Comments
Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) shares are trading higher after the stock received an upgrade.

Citigroup analyst Jason Bazinet upgraded Live Nation's stock from Sell to Neutral and lowered the price target from $63 to $35.

See Also: The Concert Business Is About To Go Silent From Coronavirus

Live Nation is an American events promoter and venue operator. The company was formed in 1996 by Robert Sillerman as SFX Entertainment. Its business was built around consolidating concert promoters into a national company.

Live Nation Entertainment shares were trading up 15.43% at $43.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $76.60 and a 52-week low of $21.70.

Latest Ratings for LYV

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2020CitigroupUpgradesSellNeutral
Feb 2020CFRAUpgradesHoldBuy
Nov 2019Evercore ISI GroupUpgradesIn-LineOutperform

