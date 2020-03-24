Market Overview

IMAC Skyrockets On Launch Of Telehealth Services For Patients Sheltering In Place
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 24, 2020 11:40am   Comments
With several states in the U.S. ordering residents to shelter in place to help reduce the spread of the coronavirus, the demand for telehealth services for patients staying at home is likely to surge in the coming days.

IMAC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: IMAC), a health care company specializing in regenerative rehabilitation orthopedic treatments, announced Tuesday a new telehealth option for patients sheltering in place that would allow active care patients to have direct and consistent communications with the company's professionals.

The telehealth option will allow for non-contact visits through a simple platform, IMAC said. Patients provide an email address, upon which they will receive an invitation directly from their provider.

This invitation can be accessed on any Internet-connected device and is compatible with platforms such as iPhone, Android, Mac, Windows and iPadOS.

Through this telehealth service, IMAC said doctors and physical therapists will continue to assess the health status of patients and make recommendations to prevent further declines in their condition.

"We are now utilizing this telemedicine platform because we take the COVID-19 pandemic very seriously, but also recognize the serious nature of movement disorder conditions that worsen with lapses of care," Chief Operating Officer Matt Wallis said in a statement.

At last check, IMAC shares were jumping 438.72% to $2.37.

