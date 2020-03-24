Market Overview

Tokyo Olympics Move To 2021: Japanese PM Shinzo Abe Confirms Delay
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 24, 2020 9:10am   Comments
Tokyo Olympics Move To 2021: Japanese PM Shinzo Abe Confirms Delay

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and the International Olympic Committee agreed Tuesday to delay the Tokyo 2020 Games by one year due to the coronavirus crisis, according to NHK reports.

The decision was made during a conference call with IOC President Thomas Bach.

On Monday, Canada and Australia indicated they would not be sending athletes to the Tokyo Olympics.

In a statement released on its website, the IOC said a number of “critical venues” needed for the games could “potentially not be available anymore.”

The IOC noted that it was a challenge to handle the situation arising out of “millions of hotel nights” that have already been booked.

Benzinga is covering every angle of how the coronavirus affects the financial world. For daily updates, sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

Related Links:

Opinion | How Tokyo Could Overtake Hong Kong As Asia's Financial Capital

2020 Summer Olympics Likely To Be Postponed Until 2021 Due To Global Pandemic

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Japan NHK Olympics Shinzo Abe Tokyo OlympicsNews Sports General Best of Benzinga

