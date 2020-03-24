Economic Data Scheduled For Tuesday
- The Johnson Redbook Retail Sales Index for the latest week is scheduled for release at 8:55 a.m. ET.
- The flash Composite Purchasing Managers' Index for March will be released at 9:45 a.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard is set to speak at 9:45 a.m. ET.
- New home sales report for February is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- The Richmond Fed manufacturing index for March will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- The Treasury is set to auction 52-week bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
- The Treasury will auction 2-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.
