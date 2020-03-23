Boris Johnson Announces UK Lockdown, Says Coronavirus Is Biggest Threat In Decades

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced Monday that people will be barred from leaving their homes in an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus spread.

Johnson said people in Britain will be allowed to leave their homes for only very limited purposes, such as shopping for basic necessities, for one form of exercise a day, for any medical need and to travel to and from work when absolutely necessary.

The coronavirus is "biggest threat [UK] has faced for decades," Johnson warned.

The tougher measures have been implemented after this weekend the UK witnessed many people flocking to parks to enjoy the start of spring.

Johnson said people are warned not to meet friends or family members who they don't live with and the police will have powers to enforce the rules, including through fines and dispersing gatherings.

All shops selling non-essential goods, such as clothing and electronic stores, are ordered to close. Libraries, playgrounds, outdoor gyms and places of worship are to close. All gatherings of more than two people in public - excluding people you live with - are banned and all social events, including weddings and baptisms are banned, excluding funerals.

These restrictions have been implemented for three weeks until further notice.