5 Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Hours Session

Tyree Gorges , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 23, 2020 4:42pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD) shares are trading higher as traders circulate word that the company received FDA Orphan Drug Designation for Remdesivir as a treatment for the coronavirus.
  • Yum! Brands (NYSE: YUM) shares are trading higher after the company announced Pizza Hut is expanding its team to serve consumers through contactless delivery, carry out and curbside pickup.

Losers

  • Thor Industries (NYSE: THO) shares are trading lower after the company temporarily suspended production in North America.
  • Twitter (NASDAQ: TWTR) shares are trading lower after the company withdrew Q1 guidance due to the coronavirus.
  • Baudax (NASDAQ: BXRX) shares are trading lower after the company announced a proposed public offering of common stock of no disclosed size.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

