5 Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD) shares are trading higher as traders circulate word that the company received FDA Orphan Drug Designation for Remdesivir as a treatment for the coronavirus.
- Yum! Brands (NYSE: YUM) shares are trading higher after the company announced Pizza Hut is expanding its team to serve consumers through contactless delivery, carry out and curbside pickup.
Losers
- Thor Industries (NYSE: THO) shares are trading lower after the company temporarily suspended production in North America.
- Twitter (NASDAQ: TWTR) shares are trading lower after the company withdrew Q1 guidance due to the coronavirus.
- Baudax (NASDAQ: BXRX) shares are trading lower after the company announced a proposed public offering of common stock of no disclosed size.
