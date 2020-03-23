Market Overview

6 Fast Food Deals And 5 Home Cooking Inspirations
Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 23, 2020 3:44pm   Comments
The restaurant industry remains open and willing to feed the nation and provide a lift amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Here is a list of some hand-picked restaurants offering a good deal for a much-needed break from the same mundane home-cooked meal.

Fast Food Deals

  • Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK) is offering 25% off all orders placed through the app.
  • Darden Restaurants, Inc.'s (NYSE: DRI) Olive Garden is offering a buy-one-get-one free offer. The deal consists of one freshly made entree and a free packaged and chilled second meal.
  • Yum! Brands, Inc.'s (NYSE: YUM) KFC is bringing back its 2 For $6 Mix 'N' Match Deal.
  • Buffalo Wild Wings is offering a buy-one-get-one free wings offer on Tuesday and Thursdays for delivery or takeout.
  • Restaurant Brands International Inc's (NYSE: QSR) Burger King is offering two free kids meals with any purchase through the BK app.
  • Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ: CAKE) is offering a free slice of cake on all orders of more than $30.

Home Cooking Inspiration

Novice and clueless home cooks can just as easily prepare a fantastic meal with items already in their pantries. All that's needed is an hour or two of research, and thanks to YouTube, this has never been easier.

Here is a small list of recent cooking videos I came across that are suitable for those with close to zero kitchen skills. Teaser: one recipe involves combined packaged Mac and Cheese combined with canned chili.

Posted-In: cooking coronavirus foodNews Restaurants Media General Best of Benzinga

