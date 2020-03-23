Why Tanger Factory Outlet's Stock Is Trading Lower Today
Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE: SKT) shares are trading lower on Monday.
Bank of America analyst Craig Schmidt downgraded the stock from Neutral to Underperform and lowered its price target from $11 to $5.50 per share.
Tanger Factory Outlet Centers is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that invests in shopping centers containing outlet stores.
The company shares were trading down 12.21% at $6.11 on Monday. The stock has a 52-week high of $21.28 and a 52-week low of $5.55.
Latest Ratings for SKT
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Mar 2020
|B of A Securities
|Downgrades
|Neutral
|Underperform
|Jan 2020
|KeyBanc
|Maintains
|Underweight
|Dec 2019
|KeyBanc
|Maintains
|Underweight
