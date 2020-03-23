Market Overview

Why Tanger Factory Outlet's Stock Is Trading Lower Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 23, 2020 2:14pm   Comments
Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE: SKT) shares are trading lower on Monday.

Bank of America analyst Craig Schmidt downgraded the stock from Neutral to Underperform and lowered its price target from $11 to $5.50 per share.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that invests in shopping centers containing outlet stores.

The company shares were trading down 12.21% at $6.11 on Monday. The stock has a 52-week high of $21.28 and a 52-week low of $5.55.

Latest Ratings for SKT

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2020B of A SecuritiesDowngradesNeutralUnderperform
Jan 2020KeyBancMaintainsUnderweight
Dec 2019KeyBancMaintainsUnderweight

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: News Downgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Movers Trading Ideas

