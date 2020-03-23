Why RealReal's Stock Is Trading Lower Today

RealReal Inc (NASDAQ: REAL) shares are trading lower on Monday, after Needham downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold.

RealReal is an online marketplace for authenticated consigned luxury goods that facilitates the resale of luxury goods by providing an end-to-end service, unlocking supply from consignors and creating a trusted, curated online marketplace for buyers globally.

The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

RealReal shares were trading down 21.57% at $5.93 at time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $30.05 and a 52-week low of $5.

