Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why RealReal's Stock Is Trading Lower Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 23, 2020 2:11pm   Comments
Share:
Why RealReal's Stock Is Trading Lower Today

RealReal Inc (NASDAQ: REAL) shares are trading lower on Monday, after Needham downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold.

RealReal is an online marketplace for authenticated consigned luxury goods that facilitates the resale of luxury goods by providing an end-to-end service, unlocking supply from consignors and creating a trusted, curated online marketplace for buyers globally.

The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

RealReal shares were trading down 21.57% at $5.93 at time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $30.05 and a 52-week low of $5.

Related Links:

RealReal Opens Above IPO Price

DA Davidson Says The RealReal Will 'Dominate Digital Consignment Space'

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (REAL)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For March 23, 2020
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
Raymond James Upgrades RealReal Ahead Of Q4 Print
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: News Movers Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga