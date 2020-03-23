Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why PepsiCo's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 23, 2020 11:21am   Comments
Share:
Why PepsiCo's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

PepsiCo (NYSE: PEP) is trading higher on Monday.

Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight, seeing an increase in demand as consumers are snacking more at home.

Morgan Stanley lowered the stock's price target to $132 and says it sees, “Pepsi's snacks business as likely to benefit from consumers snacking more at home and Pepsi's beverage skew to more nutritional non-CSD products.”

Pepsi shares were trading up 5.88% at $110.04 on Monday. The stock has a 52-week range between $147.20 and $101.42.

Related Links:

Pepsico Reports Q4 Earnings Beat

PepsiCo Trades Higher On Q3 Earnings Beat

Latest Ratings for PEP

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2020Morgan StanleyUpgradesEqual-WeightOverweight
Mar 2020CFRAUpgradesBuyStrong Buy
Mar 2020GuggenheimUpgradesNeutralBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for PEP
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PEP)

Barron's Picks And Pans: Big Tech Picks, Bank Stocks Large and Small And More
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For March 20, 2020
6 Consumer Defensive Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
PepsiCo Acquires Rockstar Energy For $3.85B
7 Consumer Defensive Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: News Upgrades Analyst Ratings Movers Trading Ideas

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
TFXStephens & Co.Maintains275.0
STEStephens & Co.Maintains145.0
STAAStephens & Co.Maintains37.0
SIENStephens & Co.Maintains5.0
IVCStephens & Co.Maintains11.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga