Why PepsiCo's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
PepsiCo (NYSE: PEP) is trading higher on Monday.
Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight, seeing an increase in demand as consumers are snacking more at home.
Morgan Stanley lowered the stock's price target to $132 and says it sees, “Pepsi's snacks business as likely to benefit from consumers snacking more at home and Pepsi's beverage skew to more nutritional non-CSD products.”
Pepsi shares were trading up 5.88% at $110.04 on Monday. The stock has a 52-week range between $147.20 and $101.42.
Latest Ratings for PEP
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Mar 2020
|Morgan Stanley
|Upgrades
|Equal-Weight
|Overweight
|Mar 2020
|CFRA
|Upgrades
|Buy
|Strong Buy
|Mar 2020
|Guggenheim
|Upgrades
|Neutral
|Buy
