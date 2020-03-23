Why Royal Philips Is Trading Higher Today

Royal Philips NV (NYSE: PHG) shares are trading higher on Monday, after the company announced it plans to double the production of ventilators within the next eight weeks and achieve a four-fold increase by the third-quarter of 2020.

Royal Philips is a Dutch multinational conglomerate currently focused in the area of health technology, with other divisions.

The company is increasing the production of certain critical care products to help diagnose and treat patients with the new coronavirus disease.

Royal Philips NV shares were trading up 2.65% at $33.74 on Monday. The stock has a 52-week high of $50.78 and a 52-week low of $30.50.