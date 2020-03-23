Market Overview

Why Zoom Video's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 23, 2020 11:05am   Comments
Why Zoom Video's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) shares are trading sharply higher on Monday, as more professionals are opting for virtual communication due to the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak.

Zoom Video is popular in the virtual communication space and offers a cloud platform for video, audio conferencing, chat and webinars.

Benzinga is covering every angle of how the coronavirus affects the financial world. For daily updates, sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

Many businesses, event organizers and university classes have been cancelled all over the world, which has seen a rise in the use of Zoom Video.

Zoom Video shares were trading up 17.49% to $153.38 at time of publication on Monday. The stock has a 52-week high of $159.49 and a 52-week low of $59.94.

Photo courtesy of Zoom Video.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: coronavirus Covid-19News Movers Tech Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

