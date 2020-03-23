Why Zoom Video's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) shares are trading sharply higher on Monday, as more professionals are opting for virtual communication due to the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak.

Zoom Video is popular in the virtual communication space and offers a cloud platform for video, audio conferencing, chat and webinars.

Many businesses, event organizers and university classes have been cancelled all over the world, which has seen a rise in the use of Zoom Video.

Zoom Video shares were trading up 17.49% to $153.38 at time of publication on Monday. The stock has a 52-week high of $159.49 and a 52-week low of $59.94.

Photo courtesy of Zoom Video.