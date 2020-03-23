Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday

During Monday's morning session, 1 stock hit new 52-week highs.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM)'s stock traded up the highest, moving 14.25% to reach a new 52-week high.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) shares were up 14.25% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $155.00.

