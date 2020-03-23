Market Overview

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 23, 2020 10:23am   Comments
During Monday's morning session, 1 stock hit new 52-week highs.

Things to Consider:

  • Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM)'s stock traded up the highest, moving 14.25% to reach a new 52-week high.

The following stocks created new 52-week highs as of 10 a.m. ET on Monday:

  • Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) shares were up 14.25% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $155.00.

Benzinga will continue to keep market participants updated about these equities going forward. Stay tuned.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: 52-Week HighsNews Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

